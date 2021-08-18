Peng Bo was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: Sina
Top Chinese internet censor who ‘lost faith in party’ facing trial for corruption
- Peng Bo, who was responsible for regulating the internet industry, is accused of failing in his post and using his authority for gain
- Peng, whose former boss Lu Wei was jailed two years ago, is said to have played a key role in preventing an outright ban on platforms such as Weibo
Topic | Internet
Peng Bo was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: Sina