Peng Bo was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: Sina Peng Bo was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: Sina
Top Chinese internet censor who ‘lost faith in party’ facing trial for corruption

  • Peng Bo, who was responsible for regulating the internet industry, is accused of failing in his post and using his authority for gain
  • Peng, whose former boss Lu Wei was jailed two years ago, is said to have played a key role in preventing an outright ban on platforms such as Weibo

William Zheng
Updated: 9:00am, 18 Aug, 2021

