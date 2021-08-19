Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the subway accompanied by local officials. Photo: Weibo Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the subway accompanied by local officials. Photo: Weibo
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says officials who failed in their duties will be punished after last month’s floods

  • Li’s visit to the provincial capital Zhengzhou saw him inspect a subway tunnel that flooded quickly, killing 14 people
  • Premier says investigation into disaster that killed more than 300 people must ‘give society an account’ of what happened

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:30pm, 19 Aug, 2021

