Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the subway accompanied by local officials. Photo: Weibo
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says officials who failed in their duties will be punished after last month’s floods
- Li’s visit to the provincial capital Zhengzhou saw him inspect a subway tunnel that flooded quickly, killing 14 people
- Premier says investigation into disaster that killed more than 300 people must ‘give society an account’ of what happened
