China passes revised law allowing couples to have up to 3 children

  • Amendment approved by top legislative body also includes support measures to encourage people to have bigger families
  • But demographer says it may not be enough to reverse fertility decline and calls for population control to be scrapped

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 20 Aug, 2021

The latest census data showed that new births in China fell to 12 million last year – the lowest number since the 1960s. Photo: Xinhua
