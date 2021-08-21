Visitors at the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai on June 11. The party celebrated its centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
Follow the boss: is China’s Communist Party killing initiative with top-down command chain?
- Key regulation aiming to boost initiative also mandates that low-level cadres seek authorisation in decision-making, or face disciplinary action
- The contradictory messages may still see some local leaders gamble on bold action, but the safer strategy for most would be risk aversion, analysts say
