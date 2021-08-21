Visitors at the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai on June 11. The party celebrated its centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP Visitors at the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai on June 11. The party celebrated its centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
Visitors at the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai on June 11. The party celebrated its centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Follow the boss: is China’s Communist Party killing initiative with top-down command chain?

  • Key regulation aiming to boost initiative also mandates that low-level cadres seek authorisation in decision-making, or face disciplinary action
  • The contradictory messages may still see some local leaders gamble on bold action, but the safer strategy for most would be risk aversion, analysts say

Topic |   Xi Jinping
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors at the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai on June 11. The party celebrated its centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP Visitors at the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai on June 11. The party celebrated its centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
Visitors at the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in Shanghai on June 11. The party celebrated its centenary on July 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE