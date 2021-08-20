The authorities have moved to strengthen oversight of both government and party officials. Photo: AFP The authorities have moved to strengthen oversight of both government and party officials. Photo: AFP
China moves to give anti-corruption inspectors new powers

  • New law is likely to strengthen the oversight of both government and Communist Party officials, including measures to take people to court for obstruction
  • Exams will be used to recruit a team of ‘clean and loyal inspectors’ for the National Supervisory Commission

Jack Lau
Updated: 11:30pm, 20 Aug, 2021

