Former Hangzhou party secretary Zhou Jiangyong is under investigation suspected of serious violations of discipline and law. Photo: ifeng
China’s anticorruption watchdog investigates Hangzhou Communist Party boss
- Zhou Jiangyong, 54, has been accused of serious violations of discipline and law
- The allegations come two days after another senior official in the province faced with similar charges
Topic | Corruption in China
