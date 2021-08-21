Former Hangzhou party secretary Zhou Jiangyong is under investigation suspected of serious violations of discipline and law. Photo: ifeng Former Hangzhou party secretary Zhou Jiangyong is under investigation suspected of serious violations of discipline and law. Photo: ifeng
China /  Politics

China’s anticorruption watchdog investigates Hangzhou Communist Party boss

  • Zhou Jiangyong, 54, has been accused of serious violations of discipline and law
  • The allegations come two days after another senior official in the province faced with similar charges

Topic |   Corruption in China
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 11:11pm, 21 Aug, 2021

