China’s birth rates have dropped to a level that could see the population start to decline. Photo: AP
Couples in China can now have up to three children, but who is going to take care of them?
- The government now officially allows couples to have three children, but for many families childcare is still a major concern
- Some suggest the new rules may make little difference until new fathers are given more time off to help care for children
