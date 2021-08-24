Chinese President Xi Jinping checks the growth of trees and learns about the promotion of the “Saihanba spirit” at a forest farm in Hebei province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s carbon neutral goal: Xi Jinping visits historic tree farm to highlight green targets
- Moon Mountain at the Saihanba Mechanical Forest Farm in Hebei province is known as the ‘Green Lung of Beijing’, its trees helping to stem sandstorm damage
- Xi praises rangers and the ‘Saihanba spirit’ as he aims to inspire his country towards ecologically responsible development
Topic | China pollution
