Environmental targets and soaring coal prices have made the fuel a less attractive proposition. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese coal plant approvals slump after Xi Jinping pledges to scale down fossil fuel
- The total generating capacity approved by provincial governments fell by almost 80 per cent in the first six months of the year, according to Greenpeace
- The Chinese President has promised that coal consumption will peak by 2025 as part of a drive to make the country carbon neutral by 2060
Topic | Climate change
Environmental targets and soaring coal prices have made the fuel a less attractive proposition. Photo: Xinhua