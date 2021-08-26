An order for the arrest of Peng Bo has been officially approved by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate Photo: Handout
Chinese prosecutors order arrest of former government cult-buster and internet censor Peng Bo
- Peng is accused of party disloyalty, receiving bribes and failing to supervise the internet in China, says the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- He once worked under Lu Wei, the disgraced internet tsar, who was jailed for 14 years for corruption in 2019
Topic | Corruption in China
An order for the arrest of Peng Bo has been officially approved by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate Photo: Handout