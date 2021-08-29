Workers head home during the evening rush hour in Beijing. China’s tutoring sector employed more than 10 million people nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE Workers head home during the evening rush hour in Beijing. China’s tutoring sector employed more than 10 million people nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE
Workers head home during the evening rush hour in Beijing. China’s tutoring sector employed more than 10 million people nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dreams die young for China’s private tutors as jobs vanish under sudden crackdown

  • Once-promising off-campus tutoring industry, which used to employ 10 million, has been left reeling under policy change
  • A record 9.09 million graduates this year put added pressure on the job market, only to find a rewarding option has been taken off the table

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 12:09pm, 29 Aug, 2021

