The Chinese border gate near Jiegao seen from the frontier town of Muse in Myanmar. Photo: AFP
China evacuates thousands of residents along Myanmar border to stop Covid-19 spreading
- The authorities in Ruili in Yunnan order people living in Jiegao district to leave their homes and spend 14 days in a quarantine centre 100km away
- A local government source says the move is a ‘last resort’ because imported cases are helping to spread the disease inside China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Chinese border gate near Jiegao seen from the frontier town of Muse in Myanmar. Photo: AFP