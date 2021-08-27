Dong Hong confessed to his crimes, the court said. Photo: Handout
China charges former top corruption inspector with taking US$71 million in bribes
- Dong Hong, a former aide of Vice-President Wang Qishan, was a senior figure in the Communist Party’s top anti-corruption watchdog
- He should be held criminally responsible for accepting bribes totalling 460 million yuan over two decades of his political career, prosecutors say
Topic | Corruption in China
Dong Hong confessed to his crimes, the court said. Photo: Handout