China /  Politics

China charges former top corruption inspector with taking US$71 million in bribes

  • Dong Hong, a former aide of Vice-President Wang Qishan, was a senior figure in the Communist Party’s top anti-corruption watchdog
  • He should be held criminally responsible for accepting bribes totalling 460 million yuan over two decades of his political career, prosecutors say

Topic |   Corruption in China
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 3:48pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Dong Hong confessed to his crimes, the court said. Photo: Handout
