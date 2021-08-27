Talks between the ruling parties of Japan and Taiwan have raised the possibility of miliary exchanges. Photo: AFP
Landmark Japan-Taiwan ruling party talks yield agreement on coastguard drills
- In their first security dialogue, DPP and LDP representatives raise the possibility of military exchanges
- Both parties expressed grave concern about Beijing’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait and waters close to Japan
Topic | China's military
