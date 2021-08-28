Jin Renqing was replaced abruptly as finance minister in August 2007. Photo: Robert Ng Jin Renqing was replaced abruptly as finance minister in August 2007. Photo: Robert Ng
Jin Renqing was replaced abruptly as finance minister in August 2007. Photo: Robert Ng
China /  Politics

Former Chinese finance minister Jin Renqing dies after fire at home: report

  • Elderly victim rushed to hospital but efforts to revive him failed, CCTV reports
  • Citing unnamed finance ministry sources, Caixin identifies deceased as Jin

Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 9:41pm, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jin Renqing was replaced abruptly as finance minister in August 2007. Photo: Robert Ng Jin Renqing was replaced abruptly as finance minister in August 2007. Photo: Robert Ng
Jin Renqing was replaced abruptly as finance minister in August 2007. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE