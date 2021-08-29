Mongolians protest in Ulaanbatar in September 2020 against China’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP Mongolians protest in Ulaanbatar in September 2020 against China’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
Mongolians protest in Ulaanbatar in September 2020 against China’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping signals bigger role for China in global fight against terror

  • Chinese president tells top officials to root out ‘poisonous thoughts of ethnic separatism and religious extremism’
  • Warning is a rebuff to international allegations of human rights abuses, observers say

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mongolians protest in Ulaanbatar in September 2020 against China’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP Mongolians protest in Ulaanbatar in September 2020 against China’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
Mongolians protest in Ulaanbatar in September 2020 against China’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE