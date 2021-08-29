Sina Weibo says it has sacked and deplatformed one of its censors for inappropriate comments about another user. Photo: Shutterstock Sina Weibo says it has sacked and deplatformed one of its censors for inappropriate comments about another user. Photo: Shutterstock
Sino Weibo sacks censor over online attack on bereaved user

  • Ji Haoyang falsely accused a woman of lying online about her mother’s death to gain traffic
  • His actions triggered a backlash and he lost his job

Orange Wang
Updated: 9:39pm, 29 Aug, 2021

