Sina Weibo says it has sacked and deplatformed one of its censors for inappropriate comments about another user. Photo: Shutterstock
Sino Weibo sacks censor over online attack on bereaved user
- Ji Haoyang falsely accused a woman of lying online about her mother’s death to gain traffic
- His actions triggered a backlash and he lost his job
Topic | Censorship in China
