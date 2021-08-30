Police officers patrol streets of Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang region, which shares a border with Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
China holds firm on Xinjiang as neighbouring Afghanistan poses security concerns
- Counterterrorism and stability measures will continue in the remote region which shares a border with the war-torn country
- Beijing has sought assurances from the Taliban that it will cut ties with terrorist groups, including ETIM
