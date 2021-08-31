“The ‘fan culture’ is capital using its power to create a consumption culture, and to manipulate youths’ spending habits and influence public culture,” says a Beijing government researcher.
‘Irrational expansion of capital’ behind China’s fan culture and tech monopolies, says Beijing expert
- The ‘people-centred approach’ would be lost if China allowed overexpanded capital to influence the growth of economy and society, says government researcher
- Remarks published on anti-corruption watchdog website coincide with crackdown on tech giants, celebrities and Xi’s pledge to step up antitrust regulation
