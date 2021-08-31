The November plenum will focus on “the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s struggle in the past century”. Photo: Xinhua
Landmark gathering of China’s Communist Party elite set for November
- Hundreds of members of the Central Committee will meet in Beijing but an exact date has yet to be announced
- It will be the last major meeting before next year’s national congress – and an expected leadership reshuffle
