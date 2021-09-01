Police officers are among those in the cross hairs of an ongoing “rectification” campaign. Photo: AP Police officers are among those in the cross hairs of an ongoing “rectification” campaign. Photo: AP
China says nearly 180,000 cadres caught in blitz as Communist Party tightens grip

  • Almost 2,000 working in courts, prosecutors’ offices, prisons, police and national security have been charged over violations
  • The rest have been disciplined or reprimanded in what is seen as an effort to strengthen loyalty ahead of next year’s leadership reshuffle

Jack Lau
Updated: 6:00am, 1 Sep, 2021

