PhD student researching Chinese labour movements ‘detained for subversion of state power’

  • Posts appealing for the release of Fang Ran, a postgraduate at the University of Hong Kong, say he was taken away by agents in the mainland city of Nanning
  • Fang’s disappearance has heightened concerns among Hong Kong-based academics working on sensitive topics

Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:56pm, 1 Sep, 2021

