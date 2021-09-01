Fang Ran was detained last month, according to posts on social media. Photo: Handout
PhD student researching Chinese labour movements ‘detained for subversion of state power’
- Posts appealing for the release of Fang Ran, a postgraduate at the University of Hong Kong, say he was taken away by agents in the mainland city of Nanning
- Fang’s disappearance has heightened concerns among Hong Kong-based academics working on sensitive topics
Topic | Human rights in China
