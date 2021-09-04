Climate experts are hoping China will bring a commitment to ending investments in overseas coal power to the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Handout Climate experts are hoping China will bring a commitment to ending investments in overseas coal power to the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Handout
Ban on overseas coal projects could enhance China’s standing at COP26 climate summit

  • Beijing unlikely to bring forward its 2060 carbon neutrality goal but an end to support for foreign coal power may be possible
  • Countries are under pressure to bring ambitious targets to the UN summit in Glasgow in November

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Sep, 2021

