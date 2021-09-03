Zhang Zhu, the latest senior cadre to transfer to Xinjiang, has spent his career in the Ningxia region, one of China’s poorest areas and home to the Hui Muslim minority. Photo: qq.com
Xinjiang: another official transfers to sensitive region ahead of Communist Party congress
- Zhang Zhu will head up the Organisation Department, which handles human resources and assigns roles to cadres, government source says
- He has a background in poverty alleviation work and is the latest senior cadre to be sent to the far western region in recent years
Topic | Xinjiang
