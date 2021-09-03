Areas targeted by China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown include online fan culture and Big Tech monopolies. Photo: Shutterstock Areas targeted by China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown include online fan culture and Big Tech monopolies. Photo: Shutterstock
Areas targeted by China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown include online fan culture and Big Tech monopolies. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Viral blogger hailed China’s ‘profound revolution’, but the state may disagree

  • Obscure blogger went viral after welcoming regulatory crackdown on celebrity culture and tech giants, with even state media running the article online
  • Nationalistic editor now slams argument as ‘exaggerated’ but searches for his post are restricted, interpreted as an official move to tamp down the debate.

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Jun MaiGuo Rui
Jun Mai in Beijing and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:23pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Areas targeted by China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown include online fan culture and Big Tech monopolies. Photo: Shutterstock Areas targeted by China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown include online fan culture and Big Tech monopolies. Photo: Shutterstock
Areas targeted by China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown include online fan culture and Big Tech monopolies. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE