The latest phase of the anti-corruption campaign focused on the legal sector. Photo: Shutterstock The latest phase of the anti-corruption campaign focused on the legal sector. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Corruption in China: ex-judges and prosecutors caught breaking rules on conflicts of interest

  • The latest phase of a crackdown targeting the judicial system found around a third of those who returned to practise law were exploiting their connections
  • Some of the lawyers were found to be acting as ‘brokers’ offering bribes to current judges to sway court cases

Topic |   Corruption in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 6:00pm, 5 Sep, 2021

