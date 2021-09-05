The latest phase of the anti-corruption campaign focused on the legal sector. Photo: Shutterstock
Corruption in China: ex-judges and prosecutors caught breaking rules on conflicts of interest
- The latest phase of a crackdown targeting the judicial system found around a third of those who returned to practise law were exploiting their connections
- Some of the lawyers were found to be acting as ‘brokers’ offering bribes to current judges to sway court cases
Topic | Corruption in China
The latest phase of the anti-corruption campaign focused on the legal sector. Photo: Shutterstock