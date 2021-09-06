Lu Han is among the most popular and highest-paid celebrities in China, and had been the brand ambassador of Audemars Piguet since 2018. Photo: Handout
Chinese star calls time on Swiss watch brand after CEO says Taiwan is a ‘country’
- Audemars Piguet CEO referred to Taiwan as ‘a very tech-oriented country’ in a video conversation months ago
- Actor-singer Lu Han and team had wanted the watchmaker to apologise on global platforms in Chinese and English
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Lu Han is among the most popular and highest-paid celebrities in China, and had been the brand ambassador of Audemars Piguet since 2018. Photo: Handout