Elite universities in China have been told to step up ideological education and enforce Communist Party discipline on campus. Photo: Xinhua Elite universities in China have been told to step up ideological education and enforce Communist Party discipline on campus. Photo: Xinhua
Elite universities in China have been told to step up ideological education and enforce Communist Party discipline on campus. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China’s top universities told to stop slacking off on Communist Party ideology

  • Party inspectors find ‘common and deep-seated’ political problems on campus in two months of in-house inspections
  • Orders come as leaders seek to maintain control in the lead-up to November’s gathering of the party elite, analyst says

Topic |   China education
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 7:09am, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Elite universities in China have been told to step up ideological education and enforce Communist Party discipline on campus. Photo: Xinhua Elite universities in China have been told to step up ideological education and enforce Communist Party discipline on campus. Photo: Xinhua
Elite universities in China have been told to step up ideological education and enforce Communist Party discipline on campus. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE