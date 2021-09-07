Elite universities in China have been told to step up ideological education and enforce Communist Party discipline on campus. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top universities told to stop slacking off on Communist Party ideology
- Party inspectors find ‘common and deep-seated’ political problems on campus in two months of in-house inspections
- Orders come as leaders seek to maintain control in the lead-up to November’s gathering of the party elite, analyst says
Topic | China education
