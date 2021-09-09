The memorial hall is one of Taipei’s most prominent landmarks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Taiwan’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall set to lose authoritarian symbols and giant statue of former KMT leader
- The Taipei landmark was built to honour Chiang after his death but has long angered relatives of those killed in the ‘White Terror’
- The commission that proposed the changes says they will symbolise the island’s transition from authoritarian one-party rule to democracy
Topic | Taiwan
The memorial hall is one of Taipei’s most prominent landmarks. Photo: Shutterstock Images