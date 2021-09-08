The Communist Party’s top anti-corruption watchdog and other party and state agencies released a joint document on bribery. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s corruption busters signal they plan to make bribe givers pay
- Joint document outlines plans to crack down on bribers as well as bribe-takers
- Punishments could include restrictions on market entry and adding offenders to a blacklist
Topic | Corruption in China
