He Xingxiang is the third senior banker from China Development Bank to be detained since 2016. Photo: Reuters
China Development Bank vice-president detained in corruption probe
- He Xingxiang is the third senior CDB executive to face a corruption probe during President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive
- It comes eight months after former CDB chairman Hu Huaibang was sentenced to life for taking US$13.2 million in bribes
