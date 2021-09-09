He Xingxiang is the third senior banker from China Development Bank to be detained since 2016. Photo: Reuters He Xingxiang is the third senior banker from China Development Bank to be detained since 2016. Photo: Reuters
China Development Bank vice-president detained in corruption probe

  • He Xingxiang is the third senior CDB executive to face a corruption probe during President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive
  • It comes eight months after former CDB chairman Hu Huaibang was sentenced to life for taking US$13.2 million in bribes

William Zheng
Updated: 9:47pm, 9 Sep, 2021

