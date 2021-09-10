Police officers patrol in the old city in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
US and allies ‘playing the ethnic card to sow discord in China’, says senior official
- Cadres responsible for enforcing the Communist Party’s ethnic policies are warned to keep a close eye on universities, cultural bodies and the media
- Directive follows last month’s ethnic affairs work conference, where Xi Jinping ordered a tough stance against separatism and religious extremism
