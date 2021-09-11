Foreign companies have been pressured by Beijing to refer to Taiwan as Chinese territory, which they generally do to avoid losing access to the enormous mainland market. Photo: EPA-EFE Foreign companies have been pressured by Beijing to refer to Taiwan as Chinese territory, which they generally do to avoid losing access to the enormous mainland market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Foreign companies have been pressured by Beijing to refer to Taiwan as Chinese territory, which they generally do to avoid losing access to the enormous mainland market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fitch upgrade of ‘Taiwan, China’ draws fire from Taipei

  • In an announcement upgrading Taiwan’s economic outlook, Fitch Ratings referred to the self-ruled island as a part of China for the first time
  • Taipei expressed ‘deep regret’ at the name change and asked the ratings agency to revert to its previous practice of just saying ‘Taiwan’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:29pm, 11 Sep, 2021

