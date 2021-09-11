The Chinese authorities have cracking down on the “chaos of fan communities”. Photo: AP
Chinese social media firms and streaming platforms promise to back crackdown on celebrity culture by removing content that fuels fan fights
- A semi-official industry body said major companies had promised to remove content that triggers disputes between rival fan groups
- The businesses also promised to promote ‘socialist core values and traditional culture’ rather than ‘unhealthy trends’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
