The Chinese authorities have cracking down on the “chaos of fan communities”. Photo: AP The Chinese authorities have cracking down on the “chaos of fan communities”. Photo: AP
The Chinese authorities have cracking down on the “chaos of fan communities”. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Chinese social media firms and streaming platforms promise to back crackdown on celebrity culture by removing content that fuels fan fights

  • A semi-official industry body said major companies had promised to remove content that triggers disputes between rival fan groups
  • The businesses also promised to promote ‘socialist core values and traditional culture’ rather than ‘unhealthy trends’

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese authorities have cracking down on the “chaos of fan communities”. Photo: AP The Chinese authorities have cracking down on the “chaos of fan communities”. Photo: AP
The Chinese authorities have cracking down on the “chaos of fan communities”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE