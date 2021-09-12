Lee Barrett runs the “Barrett” channel, which has more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers. In a recent video, he said: “If you’re making some content that the government likes … what’s the problem with them reposting it?” Photo: AFP
China’s YouTube army of foreign fans takes on Western ‘lies’ about human rights abuses
- YouTubers with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, experts say
- YouTube is inaccessible in China without a VPN. Yet, these videos are warmly received on Chinese social media and state outlets often republish their content
Topic | Human rights in China
Lee Barrett runs the “Barrett” channel, which has more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers. In a recent video, he said: “If you’re making some content that the government likes … what’s the problem with them reposting it?” Photo: AFP