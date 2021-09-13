Soldiers take part in a biological and chemical warfare drill during the annual Han Kuang military exercises. Photo: Reuters Soldiers take part in a biological and chemical warfare drill during the annual Han Kuang military exercises. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s war games begin with response to simulated PLA biochemical attack

  • The island’s annual Han Kuang live-fire drills test its ability to defend itself against a possible military attack by Beijing
  • Drills follow report that officials visited the United States for high-level defence and security talks

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:54pm, 13 Sep, 2021

