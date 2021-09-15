The flame of the 14th National Games is lit during the opening ceremony in Xian. Photo: Xinhua
China’s rejuvenation to the fore as Xi Jinping opens National Games
- Opening ceremony in packed stadium showcases the country’s latest achievements as well as the ancient host city Xian
- Games viewed as test run of Covid-19 measures before next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing
Topic | 2021 National Games of China
The flame of the 14th National Games is lit during the opening ceremony in Xian. Photo: Xinhua