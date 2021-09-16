A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: AFP
Earthquake shakes China’s Sichuan province, killing 2 and injuring 59
- Thousands of rescuers are involved in the emergency response and nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated
- The magnitude 6 quake occurred in the province’s Luxian county at 4.33am
Topic | Earthquakes
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: AFP