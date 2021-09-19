Chinese live-streaming star “Viya” Huang Wei has an estimated net worth of more than US$30 million. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China plans tax crackdown on richest entertainers, including online influencers
- High-income stars who confess to tax evasion could receive lighter penalties, while the rest would face the full force of the law, new directive says
- A ‘double-random’ system will match subjects with tax inspectors, with both sides under the scanner to deter officers from facilitating ‘cheats’
Topic | Chinese influencers
Chinese live-streaming star “Viya” Huang Wei has an estimated net worth of more than US$30 million. Photo: VCG via Getty Images