Sugar apple exports will be banned from Monday. Photo: Handout Sugar apple exports will be banned from Monday. Photo: Handout
Sugar apple exports will be banned from Monday. Photo: Handout
China trade
China /  Politics

Mainland China bans Taiwan wax and sugar apple imports as cross-strait relations continue to worsen

  • Beijing says plant pests have been found in fruits shipped from Taiwan, but the island’s authorities say no proof was provided
  • The ban follows a similar block on pineapple exports earlier this year as the mainland seeks to keep up the pressure on Taipei

Topic |   China trade
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:01pm, 19 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sugar apple exports will be banned from Monday. Photo: Handout Sugar apple exports will be banned from Monday. Photo: Handout
Sugar apple exports will be banned from Monday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE