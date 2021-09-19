Rescuers work at the site where a passenger ferry overturned in Zangke town in Liuzhi district, in south China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua Rescuers work at the site where a passenger ferry overturned in Zangke town in Liuzhi district, in south China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua
10 dead, 5 missing in China as overloaded river ferry carrying students capsizes in bad weather

  • Ferry designed to carry 40 passengers had at least 46 on board. It was the main mode of transport across Zangke river for students
  • Provincial party secretary promises legal action against anyone found responsible as she orders public transport safety checks

Linda Lew
Updated: 7:23pm, 19 Sep, 2021

