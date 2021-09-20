Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan: will dark horse pushing cross-strait union upend two-way race for KMT chair?
- Chang Ya-chung, 66, has won over ‘deep blue’ Kuomintang members with his hardline pro-unification stance and scorn for Taiwan-centric rivals
- As Chang also pulls ahead in opinion polls, the question remains whether he would make a viable presidential candidate were he to become KMT chief
Topic | Taiwan
Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters