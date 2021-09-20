Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan: will dark horse pushing cross-strait union upend two-way race for KMT chair?

  • Chang Ya-chung, 66, has won over ‘deep blue’ Kuomintang members with his hardline pro-unification stance and scorn for Taiwan-centric rivals
  • As Chang also pulls ahead in opinion polls, the question remains whether he would make a viable presidential candidate were he to become KMT chief

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of the Kuomintang’s presidential candidate at an election rally in Taipei on January 9, 2020. The party votes in a new chairman on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE