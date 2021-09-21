One of the key themes in the articles is Xi Jinping’s longstanding interest in asserting party control over the economy and ideology. Photo: Xinhua One of the key themes in the articles is Xi Jinping’s longstanding interest in asserting party control over the economy and ideology. Photo: Xinhua
Who is Xi Jinping? Looking for new clues in Communist Party tributes

  • A series of articles in the Central Party School’s main newspaper show a consistent focus on party control in the economy and ideology
  • Xi’s approach goes back to his days in Zhejiang and then Shanghai before his promotion to the top job in Beijing

Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 21 Sep, 2021

One of the key themes in the articles is Xi Jinping’s longstanding interest in asserting party control over the economy and ideology. Photo: Xinhua One of the key themes in the articles is Xi Jinping’s longstanding interest in asserting party control over the economy and ideology. Photo: Xinhua
One of the key themes in the articles is Xi Jinping’s longstanding interest in asserting party control over the economy and ideology. Photo: Xinhua
