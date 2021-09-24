Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said there was an urgent need to improve public security at the grass-roots level. Photo: Weibo
Chinese law enforcers told use AI, big data to improve security in unstable times
- Top official calls for efforts to curb ‘major social incidents’ through expanded surveillance programme and ‘city brains’
- Chen Yixin spoke to cadres during a three-day trip to the southern province of Guangdong last week
