Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters
Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Chinese blogger rails against Party enemies and rattles business, intellectuals with reminders of past

  • State media has republished toned down versions of Li Guangman’s belligerent posts about China’s tech companies, big business and entertainment stars
  • While senior officials deny being in favour of ‘robbing the rich to help the poor’, many are concerned about any unguarded push for common prosperity

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 2:14pm, 3 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters
Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE