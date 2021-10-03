Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters
Chinese blogger rails against Party enemies and rattles business, intellectuals with reminders of past
- State media has republished toned down versions of Li Guangman’s belligerent posts about China’s tech companies, big business and entertainment stars
- While senior officials deny being in favour of ‘robbing the rich to help the poor’, many are concerned about any unguarded push for common prosperity
Topic | Xi Jinping
Under President Xi Jinping, China has grown more serious the goal of common prosperity and has pledged to achieve “substantial progress” by 2035. Photo: Reuters