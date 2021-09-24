Xu Zhiyong, has been held in detention for more than 20 months. Photo: Handout
Chinese civil rights activist Xu Zhiyong accused of plotting ‘colour revolution’ to subvert state power
- Xu has been in detention for more than 20 months, but an informed source says he remains in ‘good spirits’ and has no plans to plead guilty
- Indictment issued by prosecutors in Shandong accuses him and fellow activist Ding Jiaxi of organising ‘citizen’s movement’ to subvert the state
Topic | Human rights in China
