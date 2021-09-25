Eric Chu waves to supporters after winning the KMT leadership race in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Eric Chu waves to supporters after winning the KMT leadership race in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s Eric Chu wins KMT leadership race as party sticks with island-centric position

  • The 60-year-old ex-vice-premier trounced his challenger and mainland-centric ideologist Chang Ya-chung by more than 85,000 votes to win the party’s top post
  • Chu has vowed to return the century-old party to power in the 2024 presidential election

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:35pm, 25 Sep, 2021

