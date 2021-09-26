A medical worker collects swabs for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Bayan county in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on September 24. Cases in the Harbin cluster have been identified as the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua A medical worker collects swabs for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Bayan county in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on September 24. Cases in the Harbin cluster have been identified as the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
A medical worker collects swabs for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Bayan county in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on September 24. Cases in the Harbin cluster have been identified as the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China’s Covid-19 cases lowest since latest outbreak, but National Day holiday a big worry

  • Nine locally transmitted cases found on Saturday, all in Fujian and Heilongjiang, with national health chief urging heightened vigilance ahead of week’s break
  • Three areas in the two provinces identified as high-risk and 34 others as medium-risk, as authorities nationwide tighten epidemic prevention and control

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 1:49pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker collects swabs for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Bayan county in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on September 24. Cases in the Harbin cluster have been identified as the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua A medical worker collects swabs for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Bayan county in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on September 24. Cases in the Harbin cluster have been identified as the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
A medical worker collects swabs for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Bayan county in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on September 24. Cases in the Harbin cluster have been identified as the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE