A medical worker collects swabs for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Bayan county in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on September 24. Cases in the Harbin cluster have been identified as the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Covid-19 cases lowest since latest outbreak, but National Day holiday a big worry
- Nine locally transmitted cases found on Saturday, all in Fujian and Heilongjiang, with national health chief urging heightened vigilance ahead of week’s break
- Three areas in the two provinces identified as high-risk and 34 others as medium-risk, as authorities nationwide tighten epidemic prevention and control
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
