Liu Xiaozong (far left) and his wife Meng Wanzhou wave to each other on the tarmac at Shenzhen Boaon International Airport on September 25. Photo: Handout
‘I love you’: Huawei’s Meng and husband make Chinese net users swoon with display of ‘immortal love’
- Video of Meng Wanzhou’s husband waving and shouting ‘I love you’ after she landed in Shenzhen became the No 1 searched clip on Weibo
- Public declaration from 45-year-old seen as a rare gesture for even much younger men in China
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Liu Xiaozong (far left) and his wife Meng Wanzhou wave to each other on the tarmac at Shenzhen Boaon International Airport on September 25. Photo: Handout