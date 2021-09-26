Eric Chu and supporters celebrate after his victory in the KMT leadership election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls situation with Taiwan ‘complex and grim’ in letter to new KMT chairman Eric Chu
- The Chinese president told Chu that the Communist Party and Kuomintang must work together to ‘seek national reunification’
- Chu, who unseated Johnny Chiang, met Xi in Beijing in 2015 during his previous spell as leader
Topic | Taiwan
